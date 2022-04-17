Hillside announces new director of nursing

COURTESY PHOTO

Nonye Ogoamaka

Hillside has announced Nonye Ogoamaka as the new Director of Nursing at the Veronica Springs Road residence serving 59 individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

She will be succeeding Kristen Goodell, who has been serving as interim director during the past seven months and assisting in the transition.

As director of nursing, Ms. Ogoamaka will take on the direct supervision of all nursing department staff and perform a range of nursing activities related to residents’ care. Her experience – serving as the behavioral management and direct support professional for the past 14 years at Devereux Foundation in Santa Barbara administering medication, providing continuous patient assessments, and reviewing treatment plans – is expected to serve her well in her new position. In addition, she supervised and efficiently scheduled over 50 employees to address client needs during her four years as the Healthcare Program Administrator at Novelles Developmental Service/CPES in Santa Barbara.

Ms. Ogoamaka has explained that her name, “Nonye” means “stay with me” and that her plan is to stay with Hillside.

Ms. Ogoamaka holds a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification and an Associate’s Degree in nursing, both from Santa Barbara City College; a Bachelor’s Degree in Microbiology from the Federal University of Technology in Owerri, Nigeria; and a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology from Antioch University.

“My educational and professional experiences have taught me the importance of providing the individuals we care for with the holistic support they need to enhance their lives, in addition to the medical care they require. This unique combination of medical care and life-skills support provides the best opportunity for each resident to reach their full potential and highest quality of life,” said Ms. Ogoamaka.

“We are happy to welcome Nonye to the Hillside Leadership Team! She has an excellent background – both academically and professionally – and a tremendous commitment to caring for others. I am confident she will enhance and strengthen every resident’s well-being.” added Michael Rassler, President and CEO of Hillside.

To learn more about Hillside and how to support the residents, visit hillsidesb.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, director of development, at 805-687-0788 x115 or mpaddenrubin@hillsidesb.org.

