Hillside honors its longest resident

COURTESY PHOTOS

Barbara, who is the oldest resident at Hillside, spends a moment with Ricardo Martinez, director of staff development. Barbara recently turned 77.

Hillside, the Santa Barbara residential community for adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, recently celebrated the birthday of its longest resident.

Barbara, who turned 77 years old, is known for her warm smile and other endearing qualities. She’s lived at Hillside since 1953.

In fact, she’s been with Hillside since the time the facility was on North Ontare Road in Santa Barbara. She made the move in 1955 when Hillside’s facility was built on its existing site, Veronica Springs Road.

Barbara, left, is shown with other Hillside residents in 1953.

Ashley Lucero, Hillside’s skills development specialist, described Barbara as having a big heart and a lot of enthusiasm. Barbara is known to be eager to advocate for those in need who may not be able to communicate for themselves. She enjoys attending the Hillside Women’s Group, where she helps to teach the class.

Ms. Lucero admires Barbara’s selflessness in a world that is sometimes unkind.

“Luckily, Barbara has done a meticulous job restoring hope for both residents and staff members at Hillside,” Ms. Lucero said in a news release. “Happy 77th birthday to you, Barbara, from your Hillside family!”

For more information about Hillside, visit hillsidesb.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, director of development, at 805-687-0788, ext. 115, or mpaddenrubin@hillsidesb.org. To make a gift to benefit HIllside and its residents, visit hillside.org/donate.

