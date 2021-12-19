Hillside hosts mobile COVID vaccination clinic

COURTESY PHOTO

Hillside, a residential care facility for adults living with intellectual and developmental difficulties, hosted a mobile COVID vaccination/booster clinic at its Hidden Valley location on Friday.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Veronica Springs Neighborhood Association and the Hidden Valley Homeowners Association partnered with Hillside to present the event. The ‘sold-out event’ was a great success, with over 120 staff, neighbors and community members receiving vaccinations.

Hillside officials are hopeful this will be the first of many new “good neighbor” programs, services, events and activities intended to further build and strengthen relationships and promote the health and vitality of the community at large.

– Katherine Zehnder