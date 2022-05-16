Hillside’s annual soirée set for Saturday

Hillside will hold its annual soirée, “Rooted in Strength, Growing in Opportunities,” on Saturday.

The 18th annual event will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Rockwood Santa Barbara Women’s Club, 670 Mission Canyon Road.

The Santa Barbara program will benefit the 59 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who live at Hillside.

The event will also recognize various people, including Bob and Patty Bryant, the recipients of this year’s Person of Purpose Award. The Bryants are being honored for their contributions to Hillside and its events as well as their work with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Martin Jimenez, Hillside’s dietary director, will be presented with the Advancing Abilities Award for his decades of service to the nonprofit.

The event will include hors d’oeuvres, wine and live jazz by Kim Collins and Debbie Denke. Chef Maili Halme of Maili Productions has been chosen to prepare a three-course dinner with wines selected by John Tilson.

Questions about Hillside or the event can be directed to Michael Padden-Rubin, director of development, at mpaddenrubin@hillsidesb.org or at 805-687-0788, ext. 115.

More on Hillside can be found at www.hillsidesb.org.

