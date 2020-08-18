Hillside’s new leader

Santa Barbara residential care facility announces executive director

COURTESY PHOTOS

Michael S. Rassler wasrecently named its executive director.

Michael S. Rassler has been named the new executive director for Hillside, a Santa Barbara residential care facility for adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Hillside has served Santa Barbara County for more than 70 years.

The nonprofit’s mission is to help residents maximize their physical, cognitive, social and emotional abilities so that they can attain their highest level of independence in an environment where people are treated with dignity and respect.

The staff at Hillside, a Santa Barbara residential care facility, helps adults livingwith intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We are excited to welcome Michael Rassler, who brings experience, compassion and vision at this crucial time with the pandemic, and our plans to redevelop Hillside facilities and property,” Board Chair Brad Frohling said in a statement. “Looking toward the future, I am confident Michael, who has spent his career serving others, will ensure Hillside residents receive the best quality of life possible.”

Prior to being selected as the new executive director for Hillside, Mr. Rassler worked with the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara for more than 35 years and served as the federation’s executive director for more than 10 years.

He also has participated in or led annual, capital, endowment, Israel emergency and other special campaigns that have generated more than $360 million to benefit Jewish communities everywhere.

In addition to his experience in nonprofit management, Mr. Rassler holds three master’s degrees: business administration from Miami University, Ohio; Jewish studies from Baltimore Hebrew College; and social work with a concentration in community planning and social administration from the University of Maryland.

“Hillside’s future requires a multi-dimensional leader who has the heart for adults with disabilities, and the business experience necessary to create an integrated,mixed ability community for our residents and the public,” Board Vice Chair Norris Goss said in a statement. “We are grateful Michael has the determination to move this vision to reality.”

For more information, visit hillsidesb.org or contact Michael Padden-Rubin, the director of development, at 805-687-0788, ext. 115, or mpaddenrubin@hillside.org.

email: bmackley@newspress.com