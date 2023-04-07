HINDS, Patricia Crosby

Patricia Crosby Hinds was born in Arlington, Massachusetts to Flora Nielsen Crosby and Edward James Crosby on May 5, 1940, and passed away on March 27, 2023, at the age of 82. She grew up in Lexington, Massachusetts and graduated from Lexington High School in 1957. She graduated from Russell Sage College, Troy, New York in 1961 with a degree in Fine Arts. She continued her Fine Arts education at the University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado and obtained a Masters of

Fine Arts degree.

While in Boulder she met an Air Force pilot, Bruce Hinds, and they were married in 1962. Their 60 year marriage was full of excitement and travel and produced two extraordinary children, daughter, Louise Leslie (Neil) and son, Bruce III (Casey). She is also survived by her four very accomplished grandchildren, Alex Leslie, Brody Leslie, Katherine Hinds and Natalie Hinds.

Patricia was able to pursue her passion for art and was a nationally recognized artist with 26 One Women Shows throughout the country. She also continued her education and obtained a Master of Art from Chapman University. She was a Professor of Art at the Antelope Valley College, Lancaster, California for 25 years and retired as a Professor Emeritus.

In 1998, Patricia and Bruce moved to Santa Barbara, California and Patricia became very involved with the Santa Barbara Art Museum, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and the Santa Barbara Yacht Club Women serving as their President in 2006.

With the family in the Seattle, Washington area the decision was made to move to Seattle to be closer to the children and grandchildren. She had many special occasions and was extremely happy to be involved with their lives. Patricia was always a fashion lover as well as an extremely well-traveled person. There are very few places that she had not experienced. She had a wonderful life and brought much joy to everyone she knew. She will be greatly missed.