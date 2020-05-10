HINES, Carter Willis

7/24/1941 – 5/1/2020 Carter Willis Hines, 78, passed away Friday evening, May 1, 2020, at his Montecito home with his beloved wife, Victoria, at his side.

Carter’s sudden death from a heart attack followed a prolonged illness of several years. Carter was born in Long Beach, California to Martha and William Hines. In the fourth grade he and his mother moved to Santa Barbara where he became a well-known and much-loved figure in this community for the rest of his life.

He attended Jefferson School, Santa Barbara High School (class of 1959), and immediately after graduation he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Hawaii for two years where he served as the Company Commander’s driver. He returned to Santa Barbara and attended Santa Barbara City College and later Long Beach State. He enjoyed playing football as a SBHS Don and also at SB City College where he made lifetime, enduring friendships.

After college, Carter started his lifelong business, Carter Hines Drapery, which flourished for the next 55 years. He loved working with his clients and making their homes more beautiful. He will be best remembered for his exceptional customer service and special window coverings, a tradition to be carried on by his wife Victoria.

Carter was loved by everyone. His friends relished visiting him tending bar at The Nugget in Summerland for their favorite cocktails! He was part of a special friends group (The Breakfast Club) who met every morning for breakfast at the San Ysidro Pharmacy. He played tennis with the Montecito Tennis Mafia for years, was a long time member of Birnam Wood, and especially enjoyed all the years he spent as a member of The Coral Casino…working out, walking around the pool, and socializing with his numerous friends and acquaintances at Tydes.

He met the love of his life, Victoria, at the Pioneer Saloon in Sun Valley, Idaho. They were together for 40 years, during which time they traveled the world together, returning to Sun Valley many times, ocean cruising to Tahiti, skiing in Europe, and flying yearly to their favorite vacation spot at the Mauna Kea Hotel in Hawaii. He looked forward to his guy trips to Cabo, Cuba, and Costa Rica with his many wild-haired buddies. Carter had an abiding passion for fun and revelry. Known as “Mad Dog” and “Dukie” to his dearest friends, he never had an unkind word for anyone. His zest for life also endeared him to his Brazilian Familia. He was most fond of telling outrageous stories and regaling friends with his unbridled charm and mischievous nature. We will miss him madly.

Carter is survived by his wife Victoria, his three children from his first marriage to Gale Gill, Darrin, Damon, Danielle & son-in-law Jim McKechnie and 2 grandchildren, Drake Carter (15) and Kendall (12).

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the compassionate care by Dr. Babji Mesipam, Dr. Jeffrey Kupperman, and Dr. Harris Gelberg.

May Carter rest in peace and his spirit soar above his beloved Santa Barbara home and linger in the hearts and minds of his many cherished friends forever.

We look forward to a Celebration of Carter’s Life later this summer! Meanwhile, please toast Carter, who loved life and all his friends!!!!