HINSDALE, Rush C., Jr.

January 4, 1928 – December 16, 2020 (92yrs)

On December 16, 2020, at the age of 92, Rush C. Hinsdale Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Barbara, California. Rush was born on January 4, 1928 in Los Angeles, California to Rush C. Hinsdale and Bernice Hinsdale. He was the oldest of three children, Rush, Ann and Tom.

While in school at Beverly Hills High, he was on the swim team and enjoyed playing volleyball, paddle tennis and family outings to the beach on the weekends. He also enjoyed driving and working on his 1934 Ford Coupe.

After graduating high school in 1946, Rush went on to graduate from Stanford University in 1950 with a BA in political science. That same year Uncle Sam came calling and he was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Ord in Monterey, CA. While at Stanford he met his first wife, Martha Ann Wooddell from Honolulu, Hawaii. They were married on May 12, 1951 in Palo Alto, CA. Martha Ann joined her new husband in Seaside, CA. while he served at Fort Ord. While in Seaside they had their first child, Rush Hinsdale, III. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, they moved to Southern California where they had a second child, Andy, born in 1953.

From 1952 thru 1963 they lived in various houses in the L.A. area finally settling in Pacific Palisades. Rush worked for his father´s mortgage brokerage, The Rush C Hinsdale Co. and eventually took over the business. He was quite active in politics and the Mortgage Bankers Association. He loved being with his family, going to the beach, teaching his boys how to surf, fishing, sailing and playing tennis. He also enjoyed camping and backpacking in the Sierras. He was an avid surfer in those days and was one of the original members of the San Onofre Surf Club.

In 1963 the family moved to Santa Barbara, CA. It would be the start to a new chapter in his life. He bought Sears Realty in Montecito, CA. and ran it for a couple of years. Later he became an independent real estate investor. In 1965 Rush and Martha Ann went their separate ways and divorced. It was not long before he met and fell in love with Nancy McKinnon. They were married on June 10, 1967 in Santa Barbara, CA. Together they raised two children, Kellie and Greg. Once again Rush loved being with his family and doing all the fun family things he had done in the past. He did not surf quite as much but became an avid tennis player and golfer and inspired his children to take part in the sports. He also became an avid skier and took the family on ski trips mostly to Mammoth Mt. where he loved skiing for free once he turned 60 years old. He also loved traveling and took his family all over the world. He and Nancy enjoyed swimming at the Coral Casino where they could be seen several times a week.

Rush is survived by his wife Nancy, his sons Andy and Greg, his daughter Kellie and his three grandchildren Taylor, Shannon and Halston as well as his younger brother Tom, nieces and nephews.

Rush was a wonderful husband, father and friend to many and will be remembered as a loving, caring and honest person.