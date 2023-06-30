His treatment? Humor

Nurse Blake to bring his ‘Shock Advised’ comedy show to Santa Barbara

Blake Lynch planned to help people as a nurse.

But today, he’s giving them what’s often called the best medicine — laughter — as comedian Nurse Blake.

The nurse-turned-comic will share his funny healthcare stories during his “Shock Advised” show at 8 p.m. Aug. 11 at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

“It’s all real stories based on true events,” Nurse Blake told the News-Press by phone Thursday from his home in Orlando. “I’m not someone who does a joke, punchline, joke, then a punchline.

“There are three different acts — me growing up, me in nursing school and my life as a nurse,” said Nurse Blake, 32.

While Nurse Blake is popular with the nurses going together to his shows, he said you don’t have to be a healthcare worker to understand his humor.

For example, there’s the time his skills were needed when he was a passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight.

“I had been waiting for this moment for years,” Nurse Blake said about his chance to be a hero. “I wanted to help save someone’s life; I was hoping someone would film it: ‘Nurse from Orlando saved someone’s life!’

“They called for medical (help) on Spirit,” he said. “ ‘Is there a doctor on board?’ No.”

When the flight crew called for a nurse, he responded immediately and saw a woman lying on the floor. He thought he was going to be doing something like CPR, but it turned out the woman was dizzy after having consumed a cannabis edible and a glass of wine.

“She said, ‘I feel like I’m floating in the sky,’ ” Nurse Blake said. “I told her, ‘You are floating in the sky. You’re in a plane.’”

He likes to tell the story of a patient whose mother would put potatoes in his hospital bed to heal her son. “I said, ‘M’am, you can’t put a potato under your son. At least mash it up or use french fries so I can have a little snack. Did Doctor Oz have an episode saying that if you put a potato under a family member, it will cure his illness?’”

“Nurses, within their 12-hour shifts, have all these crazy stories,” Nurse Blake told the News-Press. “You never run out of content.”

Nurse Blake, who was born in Orlando, grew up in a family of healthcare workers.

“My dad has been a night time respiratory therapist. My mom has worked in medical device sales,” he told the News-Press.

Nurse Blake’s dad would sleep during the days, coming home just when Nurse Blake was eating his bowl of cereal for breakfast. “He shared his cool patient stories with me.”

His conversations with his father convinced Nurse Blake to go into nursing. He earned his bachelor’s in nursing in 2014 at the University of Central Florida.

After working as a nurse, Nurse Blake felt burned out. So in 2017, he started to do something uplifting online. He started posting humorous videos of himself as a means of connecting with other nurses.

The videos proved so popular that Nurse Blake started performing a few comedy shows in 2019 at schools and hospitals.

From there, it grew to 100 shows a year, and today Nurse Blake focuses his attention on his comedy show. He also runs NurseCon at Sea, which uses an entire cruise ship for a conference of educators, dancers and others.

“It’s accredited. Nurses can receive continuing education hours,” Nurse Blake said.

And he founded Banned4Life when he was in nursing school and was told at a blood drive he could never donate blood because he was gay. He discovered that the FDA banned blood donations from men who had sex with other men because of the risk of AIDS. It was a lifetime ban.

“No one was talking about it,” Nurse Blake said. “So I started a Facebook page. We raised awareness.”

He led a petition drive to change the policy, and in 2015, the FDA lifted the lifetime ban. It modified its recommendations.

And in May of this year, the FDA dropped the requirement that men who have sex with men abstain from sex for three months before giving blood. Instead, all donors today are screened with a questionnaire to evaluate risk factors based on behavior, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender.

On another healthcare note, Nurse Blake said patients have been curious about him because he’s a male nurse.

“There’s a misconception that we (men) are nurses because we couldn’t get into medical school,” Nurse Blake said. “They think, ‘You’re a guy; that means you’re a doctor.’ We’re trying to break the stigma and stereotypes. And it’s great seeing the number of females becoming doctors.”

