Historian to discuss Irish research

SANTA BARBARA — David Ryan, a professional genealogist and oral historian based just outside of Cork, Ireland, will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s webinar on Saturday.

Mr. Ryan will present “Getting Started in Your Irish Research” during the monthly meeting, which will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon via Zoom on Saturday.

Irish research has a reputation for being difficult, and Mr. Ryan will examine some of the common problems often encountered when starting Irish research, while also offering solutions to help people locate Irish ancestors, officials said.

Mr. Ryan is a graduate of the University College Cork and holds a master’s in medieval history and a diploma in genealogy. He currently works as an assistant genealogist with Ancestry ProGenealogists. A short business meeting will open Saturday’s webinar, followed by Mr. Ryan’s presentation at 11 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit sbgen.org.

— Mitchell White