Historian to speak at Westmont President’s Breakfast

Harvard historian and best-selling author Nancy Koehn will be the featured speaker at the 16th annual Westmont President’s Breakfast next month.

Ms. Koehn will discuss courageous and principles leadership during the virtual event, which is set for 8 a.m. March 5. Tickets cost $35 and go on sale Friday and can be purchased at westmont.edu/breakfast.

Ms. Koehn, the James E. Robinson professor of business administration at the Harvard Business School, focuses her research on crisis leadership and how leaders and their teams rise to the challenges of high-stakes situations.

Her most recent book, “Forged in Crisis: The Power of Courageous Leadership in Turbulent Times,” was a 2017 Wall Street Journal bestseller. The book spotlights five masters of crisis, including former President Abraham Lincoln and environmental crusader Rachel Carson, and what today’s leaders from a range of organizations and pursuits can learn from these extraordinary stories.

Ms. Koehn has spoken at a number of significant events over the years, including the World Economic Forum in Davos and the Aspen Ideas Festival, among others.

Through her work, she identifies key leadership lessons, behaviors and tools from history that businesses, government institutions and nonprofits can apply right away. She has authored numerous books, articles and Harvard Business School cases studies. She also writes for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Harvard Business Review Online and contributes to National Public Radio.

