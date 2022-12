SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Historic Landmarks Commission will review a four-story hotel planned for lower State Street during its meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The panel will meet in the David Gebhard Public Meeting Room, 630 Garden St., Santa Barbara.

The commission is reviewing a plan to build a four-story, 66-room hotel at 710-720 State St. and 15 E. Ortega St. Plans call for the hotel to include a restaurant and bar.

— Dave Mason