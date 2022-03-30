Historic preservation trust honors Makela

Craig Makela has received the highest honor handed out by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation: Lifetime Director.

The ceremony took place last weekend at the trust’s annual meeting at the downtown Alhecama Theatre, one of several local historic properties managed by the trust.

Mr. Makela, an eighth-generation Santa Barbara resident descended from Presidio soldier Luis Quintero, founded the Santa Barbara Olive Co. He sold the company a few years ago and soon started a new venture with his wife Cindy, California Coast Naturals and Oleavicin, also producers of natural organic olive-based products.

He previously served as SBTHP president and a board member for many years. He is also active at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

“I am honored to receive this award and very happy to know that my family’s heritage will continue with my son Cody now on the SBTHP board, and my son Chad actively involved with the Maritime Museum,” Mr. Makela said proudly.

In addition to Mr. Makela receiving the Lifetime Director award, his son, Cody Makela, received the President’s Award last weekend.

— Staff report