Historical Museum honors artist Edward Borein

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is honoring artist Edward Borein and his many artist friends with an exhibit running Wednesday through Jan. 22.

In conjunction with the exhibit, the museum is unveiling a new book, “Edward Borein: Etched by the West.”

The author, B. Byron Price, will speak and sign books during an Oct. 20 event at the museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St.

The hardback book is $65 and available for presale at www.sbhistorical.org/borein. A special edition limited to 100 copies is available for pre-sale, at $300.

The book signing is one of several events planned at the Santa Barbara museum.

Others will feature Michael Grauer from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma and Jeremy Tessmer from Santa Barbara’s Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery.

You can buy a catalog of the exhibit at the historical museum’s gift shop or online at www.sbhistorical.org/store.

Guest curator of the new exhibit is Marlene R. Miller, a recognized authority on Mr. Borein’s work. She curated the museum’s permanent Edward Borein Gallery in 2017.

“Borein, acclaimed for his accurate depictions of the American West, is one of Santa Barbara’s most important artists,” Ms. Miller wrote in the exhibit catalog’s introduction. “By settling here in 1921, he only added to the city’s reputation as a significant art colony, a reputation which had been developing since the 1870s.”

Mr. Borein counted many talented artists as friends and colleagues. More than 20 of them are represented in this exhibit, which is presented in three galleries.

Museum admission is free. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

For more information, go to www.sbhistorical.org.

