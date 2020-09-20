Historical perspective

State Route 154’s Vista Point offers scenery and more



At left, a sign alerts motorists on State Route 154 to a Vista Point that offers a look both at scenery and history. At right, the Vista Point boasts art, historical information and a great view.





A Vista Point on State Route 154 is more than a place to view dramatic scenery.

It looks out on local history.

When you stop at this location just west of the Cold Springs Canyon Bridge, take in the outstanding landscape. Then step back and look at the signs describing Santa Barbara County and its history.



At left, a picnic table reminds visitors about the Chumash’s heritage as the native people. At right, a historical milestone is marked on the picnic table.





For example, one sign discusses Major John C. Frémont, who led his California Battalion on a march south over San Marcos Pass to capture Santa Barbara in 1846 during the Mexican-American War.

After you visit the past, take a few more steps back, and you can admire the art of a big bear on the ground.

And after you’ve stood and gazed, sit down and reflect. Historical milestones are carved into the picnic table, which salutes the “Chumash, the first people” and “Stagecoach Driver, 1880s.”

How’s that for food for thought?

