Historical  society seeks members

Are you interested in history? The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society and Museum is seeking members.

As one of the free museums in the Santa Maria Valley, it is the memberships and the donations that keep the museum open and able to collect, preserve, present and share the stories of the Santa Maria Valley. During the last two years, even during COVID-19, the museum’s exceptional members who volunteer have been able to keep the museum open, while continuing to perform research and archive artifacts.

The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society has an extensive research library, in addition to online tools. We are working to archive our materials digitally, and we are seeking members to help us with our network and data entry to better conduct research and catalog our collection.

We are looking for people of all ages and backgrounds who are interested in history and want to help tell the stories.

The Santa Maria Valley includes Guadalupe and Point Sal to the west, Sisqouc and Garey to the east, Orcutt and Los Alamos to the south.

Come join us for a couple of hours or a couple of days each week for interesting research, stimulating conversation and sharing the history of the Santa Maria Valley with our museum guests while helping the next generations to understand where we are today and how we got here. Please check out our website at www.santamariahistory.com, or stop by and visit our museum at 616 S. Broadway in Santa Maria. We encourage you to consider becoming a member.

Shelley Klein

Curator

Santa Maria Valley Historical Society and Museum