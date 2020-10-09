History series planned for Saturday

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library will offer a free video conference presentation of its local history series, “Heart of the Valley,” at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The speaker will be Roger Hall of Allan Hancock College. The presentation will look at the storied past of four members of the Hancock family, along with some insights into the ongoing and planned research that is taking place regarding their place in local and state history, according to a news release.

Patrons who are interested in attending the video conference presentation should email sstarnaud@cityofsantamaria.org with their name and phone number. Patrons may also provide their information over the telephone by calling 805-925-0994.

The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and other local areas in the valley. Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged. Thanks to a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras, the series features an expert speaker discussing various aspects of Santa Maria Valley History.

— Mitchell White