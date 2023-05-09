Hitching Post Wines announces return of concert series

BUELLTON — Hitching Post Wines, located in Buellton, has announced the return of its popular concert series.

The free concerts will feature Santa Ynez Valley musicians at 2 p.m. every Sunday through July 9 at the company’s tasting room, 420 State Route 246, Buellton.

Local artists include Teresa Green, Jeff Elliott, Maya Helena, Jess Bush, Arwen Lewis, Peter Lewis, George Adrian, Parker Scott, Jeff Pine, About Time and Jacob Cole.

The lineup was announced recently by Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley.

Hitching Post Wines will extend a 10% discount to all bottle sales during performances. Signature lunch and snacks will be available for purchase during operating hours.

For more information, visit hpwines.com.

— Annika Bahnsen