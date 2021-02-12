HLC to decide on De la Guerra Plaza revitalization project

SANTA BARBARA — The Historic Landmarks Commission will hold a public hearing next week to either approve or deny the De la Guerra Plaza revitalization project.

The project involves raising the entire plaza, as well as De la Guerra Street between Anacapa and State streets, to be level with the existing sidewalk.

Proposed improvements include new landscaping, splash pad, restrooms, kiosk, arcade, stage, art nodes, lighting and trash/recycling.

This project contains City Hall and the California Pepper Tree, both designated city landmarks, and requires approval by the HLC to move forward in the process.

The meeting will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and can be viewed on City TV Channel 18 or streamed online at santabarbaraca.gov/citytv.

— Grayce McCormick