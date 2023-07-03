Hobbs’ transgender healthcare coverage sparks controversy

By CARLY MORAN

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed two executive orders on June 27, giving additional protections to the state’s LGBTQ residents.

The first order, Executive Order 2023-12, establishes that any “medically necessary” gender reassignment surgeries for state employees will be paid for through their health care coverage. The second, Executive Order 2023-13, bars any state agencies from funding, promoting or supporting conversion therapy for minors.

“Our LGBTQ+ community should never have to face hate and discrimination, and I will do everything in my power to fight for full equality,” Gov. Hobbs said. “The State is leading by example on this issue, and we will continue working until Arizona is a place where every individual can participate equally in our economy and our workforce without fear of discrimination or exclusion.”

The governor’s office cited that the American Psychological Association argues conversion therapy increases patients’ risk of depression, suicide and substance abuse.

The two policies were met with criticism.

“Director nominations hearings were suspended on Monday, and yet the Governor is already doubling down with another unilateral overreach,” said Senate President Pro Tempore T.J. Shope, R-Maricopa. “The Arizona Senate Majority Caucus is committed to checks and balances and will be reviewing all legal options to ensure appropriate constitutional separation of powers.”

Sen. Shope argued the governor is not focused enough on larger priorities affecting the majority of Arizonans.

“Instead of helping families struggling to keep a roof over their heads, fill their tanks with gas and put food on the table, Governor Hobbs is making sure taxpayer dollars are instead going towards elective, sex change surgeries,” Sen. Shope said. “The Governor continues to show just how tone deaf and out of touch she is with the majority of hard-working Arizonans.”

Center for Arizona Policy President Cathi Herrod argues that gender transition therapies are still too experimental to be covered by the state.

“Hobbs also appears to be encouraging irreversible and experimental sex-change surgeries and drug therapies at a time when European countries are increasingly pulling back because of the damage done to so many,” Ms. Herrod said. “We also continue to see more and more people detransition after regretting the permanent effects of such drug therapies and surgeries.”