HOCKER, Marilyn Mae

May 31, 1933 – Oct 6, 2022

A longtime Santa Barbara resident, Marilyn Hocker passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, at the age of 89 surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born in Los Angeles, CA, where she spent the next 19 years in Los Angeles until she met her husband, Lonnie Hocker, then in the Navy, on a blind date. They soon were married in Las Vegas in 1952. The next years were dictated by the Navy, moving to Key West, FL, Tampa, FL, Charleston, SC, and to San Diego, CA.

After leaving the Navy and finishing college in San Diego, they moved to Santa Barbara where she lived for the next 60 years. Marilyn is survived by three children, Keith (Michelle) Hocker, Cindy (Lee) Olsen, Amy (Ryan) Bertul and 2 grandsons, Phillip and Alexander.

Marilyn had been active in the community with numerous volunteer organizations as well as starting her own bookkeeping business. She has served as PTA president, Bluebird Leader, St. Michael’s Auxiliary president, active with high school Drill Team and Swim Clubs and a longtime member of the Woman’s Service Club of Goleta where she held numerous

office positions.

Funeral services will be held privately with her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Coast Hospice, 253 Granada Ave. Suite D, San Luis Obispo, Ca, 93401, who worked tirelessly and with compassion and devotion in her final days and hours.