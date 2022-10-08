HODGES, Tom R.

Tom R. Hodges passed away September 29, 2022.

Born to Harold and Gertrude Hodges on December 1st, 1925 in Milwaukee, Wisc. He was inducted into the NROTC Program at Marquette University in 1943. Graduating in 1945, Tom served as an Ensign, U.S.N. in the Pacific Fleet until his discharge in 1947.

Tom entered the Medical School of Marquette University in 1948, graduating with an

M. D. Degree in 1952.

In 1946 Tom married Hildegarde Dietzgen and their children were Barbara Hodges (Richard Lord), Eric Hodges (Tandi), Cathy Geletko Hodges (Steve) and Russell Hodges (Beth).

Tom established his medical practice, as the first full-time physician in Malibu, California in 1953 after his internship at Santa Monica Hospital and retired from practice forty years later in 1993.

In 1965 Tom was married to Patricia Finnegan, a Nursing instructor, until her passing in 2013.

Tom was always an avid golfer and throughout his life never lost his interest in golf.

Tom built the Hodges Castle in Malibu which was his home for many years. He has also built

4 other homes.

Tom was a champion/contributor toward non-profit animal welfare organizations that assisted in the comfort of cats, dogs, wild animals and birds.

In remembrance of Tom R. Hodges, M.D., please donate to your favorite Charity.