HODINA, Georgia Ann

Georgia Ann Hodina went to heaven peacefully in her sleep with her twins and sister by her side on February 2, 2021 at Atria memory care in Temecula, CA after a long fight with Dementia. She was 82. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 6, 1938. She was a Daughter of Charity Nun for 17 years and had a calling from God to have children. She pursued a degree in Nursing and received a Masters in Social Work.

Georgia Ann was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She would have done anything for her children, loved animals, the ocean, spooky movies, gardening, crocheting and traveling to tropical paradises and beaches with her family.

She was always referred to as a saint and angel and truly was one of the sweetest and strongest women around and a friend to all.

All who knew her will never forget her charm, grace and undying love. Georgia Ann will be sorely missed and is survived by her twin daughter Ann and twin son John, son-in-law Barry, sister Jan and 5 grandchildren Chace, Cassidy and Colby Hodina and Courtlyn and Chrysler Carter.

9 days after her passing her special needs daughter Mary joined her in heaven to look after each other and all of us. Mary your love, laugh, smile, and sense of humor warmed our hearts while you were here. Now it’s time to fly high, beautiful sister, as God draws you near. You are forever in our hearts and memories. We love you, our sweet angel. Mary is survived by her sister Ann, brother John, brother-in-law Barry, all her nieces and nephews and the many people that loved her.

We love you Mom and Mary, forever and always!!