HOEHNE, Walter

Walter Hoehne, loving husband and father, passed away on March 5, 2022. He was an intelligent, soft-spoken man with a quick wit and vast knowledge of history and science. From humble roots as a Missouri farm boy who attended a one room school, Walt went on to study atmospheric physics and earned a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from UCLA. He was fascinated with planes and learned how to fly while still in high school. Despite his modest means he managed to co-own and pilot a T-Craft airplane.

Walt enlisted in the Navy one day before his 18th birthday and attained the rank of Seaman First Class in less than a year, but his military career was cut short when he contracted rheumatic fever in boot camp. He was always grateful that the G.I. Bill enabled him to go to college. He became a well-respected meteorologist who worked for the U.S. Weather Service (aka NOAA) and was awarded patents for his innovations in scientific instruments. He was devoted to his family and did everything in his power to ensure their safety, security and happiness.

Walt was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Hoehne with whom he was married for 65 years. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Hoehne and her husband Charlie Ghahremani, his son William Hoehne and his wife Kelly Hoehne, his son David Christopher Hoehne, his grandchildren Jack Ross Williams, Cameron Ghahremani and his wife Lauralie Pow, Jon Hoehne and Vanessa Hoehne.