HOESL, Margaret “Peggy” Eleanor (Haggerty)

Margaret “Peggy” Eleanor (Haggerty) Hoesl, age 81, passed away at her home in Benicia, CA, on Friday, December 17th, 2021. She was born January 8th,1940, in Santa Barbara, CA to John Joseph Haggerty and Brigid “Nan” Anna (Daly) Haggerty.

Peggy attended Catholic schools in Santa Barbara, graduating from Santa Barbara Catholic High School in 1958. She went on to attend Santa Barbara City College, earning her Vocational Nursing License in 1962. Peggy married Gerald “Jerry” James Hoesl in February, 1967, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Santa Barbara, California. They went on to have two children, Vincent Hoesl, and Elaine (Hoesl) Bonini.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her sister, Winnifred (Haggerty) Elbert. She is survived by her brother John J. Haggerty, sister Nellie (Haggerty) Cavaletto, sister Patricia (Haggerty) Tangney, brother James “Jim” Haggerty, brother Timothy “Tim” Haggerty, her children Vincent Hoesl and Elaine (Hoesl) Bonini, and her grandchildren Luke Hoesl, and Chloe and Mario Bonini. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com

