Hoeven wins Republican primary in North Dakota election with low turnout

By KIM JARRETT

THE CENTER SQUARE ASSOCIATE EDITOR

(The Center Square) — Republican U.S. Sen. John Hoeven held off a primary challenger in an election with 15.7% voter turnout in North Dakota.

Just 105,436 of the state’s 671,031 registered voters turned out for the primary, according to figures from the secretary of state.

Sen. Hoeven, who is seeking his third term in the Senate, won 77.8% of the vote. His challenger, Riley Kuntz, received 21.4% of the vote.

Democrat Katrina Christiansen won the Democratic primary with 76.7% of the vote to Michael Steele’s 23.2%. Ms. Christiansen will face Sen. Hoeven in the Nov. 8 primary.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong had no opposition in the Republican primary for his seat. He will face Democrat Mark Haugen in November.