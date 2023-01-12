Hoffman presents ‘Seeing Ourselves in Colour ‘ at Gallery Los Olivos

COURTESY IMAGE

“Dance Poetry” is among artist Annie Hoffman’s works.

Central Coast artist Annie Hoffman will be showcasing her vibrant and colorful paintings in a month-long exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Feb.1 through the 28 at Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave. in Los Olivos.

A reception with the artist will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 at the gallery.

The exhibition, “Seeing Ourselves in Colour,” showcases Ms. Hoffman’s innate ability to capture the feelings and emotions of those she paints and brings a whimsy and light to her work, sharing the wonder and joy for the viewer or grateful owner to bask in its beauty.

Ms. Hoffman is a native of London and was inspired early on by Vincent van Gogh and William Turner. She then moved overseas and worked and studied at UCLA and Santa Monica College. She also spent a year studying at the classical art “Academie Notre Dame des Champs” in Paris before returning to Los Angeles, determined to become a serious painter.

“I am fascinated by movement and by color and light. Our coast (the Central Coast) can overawe me with its beauty. The coast itself is an exceptional source of landscapes, while our annual Fiesta is the ultimate color of life,” said Ms. Hoffman, who celebrates this with her portrait of a little girl titled “Dance Poetry.”

While Ms. Hoffman paints in multiple genres, including landscape (plein air and studio), portraiture and still life painting, this exhibit centers on her figurative work, in which she shows people in various environments and groupings.

Ms. Hoffman said that when she interprets the resource material she collects every day — photographing and sketching scenes from daily life — she feels as if she is directing a play, using her imagination to understand and present the mood and emotion of her subjects.

Her devotion has led to studying with renowned artists including Lance Richlin, an “old master”-style figure and portrait painter; Sharon Burkett-Kaiser, a well-known California impressionist and a student of the legendary 20th century Russian impressionist Sergei Bongart; and with the Chinese master impressionist Jove Wang.

Ms. Hoffman has received many awards and recently was the winner of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Curators Choice Award. And she took first place at the Westlake Village Artists Guild in 2021.

She teaches private classes and workshops, gives frequent demonstrations to local art organizations, and is an active member of local and national art associations.

“We reside in an increasingly concrete and artificial environment, and for me, painting explores the poetry and drama of the human condition and its connection to the natural world, tying both together to provide a path back to my own sense of balance and harmony,” said Ms. Hoffmann.

