HOFFMANN, Ute

February 20, 1942 – July 18, 2021

Ute was born in Pforzheim, Germany. In 1965 she moved to the States to build her life here with the first of her three girls. Mom enjoyed working in banking and eventually retired from UCSB. She had many interests that she loved to participate in, camping, traveling, and her favorite dancing, where she always enjoyed a great party. Mom was a wonderful German cook and we loved our family events and holidays, sharing so many stories with the grandkids. Mom was very active in the German American Club of Santa Barbara where she made many close and lifelong friends. Six years ago she made the move to Tacoma, WA to be with her three daughters, six grandchildren and recently she became a great-grandmother. Mom enjoyed life to the fullest from her many travel destinations to family time. We will miss our mom very much.

Ute was predeceased by her husband Joerg Hoffmann. She is survived by her daughters Thea Alongi (Devin) with granddaughter Shelby, daughter Kris Petersen (Scott) with granddaughters Krystal, Kaitlyn (great-grandson Daniel), and daughter Tammy Parrish with granddaughters and grandson Derya, Nevin and Jimmy.