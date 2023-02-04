HOGAN, Walter Louis Jr., M.D.

Walter Hogan, Jr. beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2022, at the age of 92, in Solvang California.

Walter, known as Walt to his many friends, was born February 15, 1930, in West Hartford, Connecticut to Walter L. Hogan M.D. and Marion Campbell Hogan. He grew up in West Hartford and spent summers fishing for bass, pike, and walleyes at the family’s cottage on Lake Champlain in Burlington, Vermont.

He cherished his childhood summers in Vermont and traveled there often in his later years. Walter loved the view of Lake Champlain from their dining room window. He enjoyed drinking his morning coffee there, while eating Maple and Apple Cider doughnuts with his sisters, Marion Hogan and Ellen Kallfelz and brother, John Hogan, and “debating” politics and current events.

He attended Canterbury School in New Milford, Connecticut and received his undergraduate degree from Holy Cross College in Worcester, Massachusetts. He received his medical doctorate degree from the University of Vermont Medical School in Burlington, Vermont. After graduating from medical school, he completed his residency in ophthalmology at the New York Ear and Eye Infirmary.

He married Viola Britton, a nurse, in 1957 in Hartford, Connecticut. They met at St. Francis Hospital where they both worked. They had six children, Lynn Wasylina, Donna Vingo, Colleen Meynet, Michael Hogan, Patricia Hogan, and Brendan Hogan. Walter served in the Air Force as a flight surgeon for several years, and his kids were born in many different states because of their military moves.

Walter was a devoted grandfather of 10, including Shannon Vingo, Charles Meynet, Daniel Meynet, Amanda Cantley, Kendall Lomker, Ryan Hogan, Amber Hogan, Jonathan Hogan, Royce Hogan, and Arabella Hogan. He was also the great-grandfather of Elle Cantley, Weston Cantley, Justin Lomker Jr., Hannah Hogan, Hunter Morrison, Nyla Morrison, and Finley Morrison.

Walter was an avid golfer who passed his love of golf to several of his grandchildren, including Johnny, who is a professional golfer and club pro. In his younger days, Walt was a left-handed pitcher for Canterbury and was scouted by the pros before pursuing medicine. He was an enthusiastic skier and loved his time with his kids on the slopes of Heavenly, Mammoth, and other western ski resorts.

He started an ophthalmology practice in Santa Barbara California in the 1970s and devoted himself to his many patients, whom he treated as extended family. He showed his compassion by caring for many who could not afford medical care, both in the United States and other countries. He pioneered the use of lasers in eye surgery.

He was a founding member of SEE, International and led many of their surgical eye expeditions in other countries, including China, Mexico & Latin America where he trained local doctors to perform innovative cataract eye surgery. China later named the eye wing of a hospital in Dalian after Walter.

Walter had a wicked sense of humor and loved telling hilarious stories. His stories became funnier every year, and no one laughed harder at his stories than he did. Tall tales were his specialty! He will be deeply missed by so many.

He was a longtime member of Mount Carmel Church in Montecito, and attended the Santa Inés Mission in Solvang for many years before his passing.

A funeral service will begin on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Dr, Solvang, CA 93463. Details regarding the reception will be announced at the funeral.