Hold Congress accountable after Trump’s acquittal

Unfortunately, the acquittal of former President Donald Trump did not come as a surprise to me.

Our elected officials have become far too concerned with serving their party and party members, rather than the people they represent. Only seven Republicans joined the 50 Democrats to convict him — falling short of the 67 votes needed, but still six more senators than those who voted to convict him in 2020.

This “win” did not disprove that Mr. Trump was accountable for the events of Jan. 6. In fact, few GOP senators tried to defend him, pinning their acquittal votes instead on the fact that he had already left office. The evidence supporting impeachment was overwhelming.

This alliance with parties ties over community ties shows the whole U.S. population that not everyone is equal under the law and those with privilege can commit crimes and get away with it.

Yes, it’s “not easy to go against your party,” and it’s “hard to do the right thing sometimes,” as Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Logan said. But letting a man guilty of inciting an attack on our democracy walk free, let alone a man who is supposed to be a role model and the leader of our country, is absolutely preposterous.

If the riots and breach on Jan. 6 are not a good enough reason to convict, then what is?

Mr. Trump was not held accountable in this trial, but I hold him accountable as well as many people across the U.S. What we can do now is hold the elected officials that sided with Mr. Trump over factual evidence accountable for their decision and demand that they work in the best interest of the people they represent rather than just stay on good terms with Mr. Trump.

This division of party lines will not magically go away. It’s something that needs to be worked toward, but it’s something that needs to be done.

Audrey Brecher

Goleta