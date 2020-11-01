Hold Trump accountable for COVID-19

A tragedy in this century that will be long remembered is the war in Iraq (2002-2007) that took more than 4,000 lives and undetermined lasting injuries. The American people punished the president and his party for the blundering into this war with no thoughts of the worst-case results.

The president dropped into historically low approval, and after his term completed, he sequestered himself in his ranch and was hardly seen for years. His party suffered greatly in the next election.

Now we face another tragedy. The COVID-19 pandemic (2020-?) has left more than 225,000 dead and undetermined long-term sufferers in the first eight months with no end in sight. The victims ranged from heroic health care workers to innocent bystanders.

Would it make any sense at all to vote this president into office again after this debacle?

Merle Blasjo

Solvang