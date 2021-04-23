HOLGUIN, Barbara Dominguez

Barbara Dominguez Holguin, 92 of Santa Barbara, passed away on April 15, 2021 in Santa Barbara. Born on February 3, 1929 at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara to Paul and Mary Dominguez of Santa Barbara. Barbara was raised in Santa Barbara where she attended Elementary School thru High School. When Barbara was 18 she met Frank Holguin and they were married a short time later. She was a stay-at-home mom until her youngest child was able to attend school. She then worked for the Santa Barbara School District as a Teacher’s Aide at Lincoln Elementary School and Roosevelt Elementary School. Barbara then began working at Santa Barbara City College as the Women’s Athletic Equipment Manager for several years until retiring. After her retirement she and Frank moved to Weed, CA where they lived for 16 years, eventually moving back into the area and settling in Solvang.

Barbara was an Elder Tribal Member of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. She loved to work in her garden, along with working on crafts and puzzles. She enjoyed fishing, going for long drives, watching the cowboy channel and watching wrestling. One of her favorite places to be was at the Chumash Casino. Most importantly Barbara loved to be with her family, whether it was watching her grandchildren play sports, going to barbeques, or just simply visiting with family. Being with family is what made her happiest. She was a strong, kind, generous woman. She had a big heart and always put everyone else first. Even at the age of 92 she would give up her seat for someone else.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Mary Dominguez, husband Frank Holguin, son John Holguin, brothers Manuel and Robert Dominguez. She is survived by her children George (Esther) Holguin, Richard Holguin, Mary (Mark) Mazzoni, Polly (John) Sanchez; grandchildren George Jr, Denise, Tommy (Rose), Joe (Nicole), Melanie (Gardy), Jeanette (Ali), Anthony (Brett), Daniel “Mo,” Monique, Eric (Crystal), Keela (Scott), Brian (Britt), Barbara; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings David (Sherry) Dominguez, Alex (Rose) Valencia, Richard (Barbara) Valencia, Carmelita Cordero also including many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Sim, Dr. Thorsell for all the great care they gave to Barbara. We also would like to thank Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital MICU for the loving care they gave Barbara in her final days. As a family we would like to thank our brother Richard Holguin for his dedication in caring for our mom for over 20 years. He always put her first and cared for her to ensure she had a long and happy life. The family will respect Barbara’s wishes and hold a private service.