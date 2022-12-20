Holiday Decor contest winners announced

1st Chase Restaurant & Lounge tied for first place in Downtown Santa Barbara’s Holiday Decor contest with its exterior display of Santa Claus and the Nutcracker Prince. COURTESY PHOTOS

A peacock theme graces 33 Jewels, which tied for first place in the Holiday Decor contest.

SANTA BARBARA — 33 Jewels and 1st Chase Restaurant & Lounge are tied for first place in Downtown Santa Barbara’s Holiday Decor contest.

Located at 814 State St., 33 Jewels won The Golden Peacock Nest Award. The business used a peacock theme in its interior decor.

And 1st Chase Restaurant & Lounge received The Flying Reindeer Award for its presentation of Santa Claus and the Nutcracker Prince on its exterior.

Kaleidoscope Flowers, 1314 State St., and State Street Axe Club, 427 State St., tied for second place and won The Crimson Christmas Award and The Grinchmas Award respectively.

— Dave Mason