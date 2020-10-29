Holiday drive to benefit nonprofits

SANTA MARIA — Delta Liquid Energy, a propane marketing company in Paso Robles, is collecting donations for individuals in need during the holiday season.

Starting Sunday and continuing through Dec. 14, the Annual Holiday Donation Drive will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys for all ages; nonperishable food items; and monetary donations.

For Santa Barbara County residents, the Santa Maria location at 755 Blosser Road accepts nonperishable food items, and a virtual food drive has been established for those who would like to donate online.

The company is contributing donations to the following organizations: Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles, the Community Action Partnership of Kern County, Friends of Tulare County, the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County and the Salvation Army.

Delta Liquid Energy committed to donating $7,500 company-wide to purchase toys, gift cards and nonperishables to the local organizations.

Donations will be accepted both in person and shipped directly to Delta Liquid Energy’s offices.

— Grayce McCormick