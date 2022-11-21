Holiday events planned for Downtown SB

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara has announced its series of holiday happenings under the banner “Downtown Santa Barbara: Season of Cheer.”

The group is urging all Santa Barbara residents to mark their calendars and join them for one or more of these events in November and December.

All activities are free unless noted.

This year’s event series is presented by Consumer Fire Products, Inc (CFPI), a longtime supporter of Downtown Santa Barbara’s holiday events. They have sponsored the Holiday Parade, Christmas Tree installation and other holiday activations for the past nine years.

“We are thrilled to partner with Downtown SB for yet another year of fun holiday events,” said Irene Rhodes, CEO of CFPI. “Giving back to the community brings us a lot of joy, and we can’t wait to see people young and old take part in this year’s celebrations. CFPI wishes everybody a wonderful holiday season!”

Montecito Bank and Trust is a supporting sponsor.

The Season of Cheer festivities kick off with a free Candlelight Concert Series each Wednesday through Dec. 14 (with the exception of Nov. 23). Those attending will have the opportunity to enjoy live entertainment surrounded by holiday candles on the steps of the historic Santa Barbara Museum of Art from 5-7 pm.

Attendees can grab a delicious meal from one of the many nearby restaurants or a beverage at Mosaic Locale (Draughtsmen Aleworks, Old Town Coffee, Buena Onda Empanadas), where $2 will be taken off beer and wine from 5 p.m. until close and $1 off orders of three empanadas or more.

Free seating will be provided. Full concert details are available at https://www.downtownsb.org/events/downtownlive.

The Season of Cheer series continues with additional events.

The First Thursday Art Walk will be hosting an open-air Holiday Market as well as more than 20 business and gallery venues with live music, art and wine on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5-8 p.m. The Art Walk is free and open to the entire community.

The following day, Friday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m., a Christmas Tree Lighting & Block Party “Winter Wonderland” will be held on the 1300 block of State Street (near the Arlington Theatre) including a Santa meet and greet, live music with DJ Darla Bea, performances by the San Marcos High School Band and more. The event is free and open to the entire community.

The winner of the annual Prince & Fairy Art Contest held last Thursday as part of the “Friendsgiving Rock the Block Party” will get the privilege of lighting the annual Christmas Tree, which is once again donated from Consumer Fire Products, Inc. and sourced from a sustainable farm in Oregon.

Among the final celebrations of the season is a Downtown Community Holiday Mixer at Broad Street Oyster Company (418 State St.) on Monday, Dec. 13, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The $25 ticket price includes a drink and appetizers.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, from noon to 3 p.m. attendees can enjoy a free Big Brass Tuba Christmas concert in Storke Placita (between 722-724 State St.) and the Youth Makers Market on the same block.

Holiday lights and décor will be up from thanksgiving through Jan. 1.

A Shop Local holiday gift guide will be released, with the goal of helping people find unique gifts. Visit www.downtownsb.org for full details.

Downtown Santa Barbara serves as the champion and advocate for the stakeholders of historic Downtown Santa Barbara, with more than 1,400 members. It also manages the Downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), working to create a vibrant place for visitors, investors and residents. For more information about the organization’s programs, events and a directory of downtown businesses, visit www.DowntownSB.org.

nhartstein@newspress.com