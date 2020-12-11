Holiday exhibit on State Street

SANTA BARBARA — After a quarter-century in San Francisco, the Thomas Reynolds Gallery is presenting its 26th annual holiday exhibition at 1331 State St.

The gallery’s inaugural exhibition brings Sandy Ostrau back to Santa Barbara from The Sea Ranch on the Northern California coast.

Ms. Ostrau is a graduate of UCSB, where she played on the women’s soccer team.

The gallery’s exhibition also includes paintings by Ken Auster, the Laguna Beach surf artist who became one of California’s preeminent landscape and cityscape painters, and other gallery artists.

“We’re also pleased to present the bold and colorful abstract paintings of Santa Barbara’s own Marge Cafarelli, owner of the Public Market,” said owner and director Thomas Reynolds.

The Thomas Reynolds Gallery was founded in 1994 in San Francisco.

“We’re delighted to be in Santa Barbara,” said Mr. Reynolds, “and to become a part of the excitement the new pedestrian promenade is bringing to a reinvigorated State Street. Despite the ups and downs of the virus, this is an idea whose time has come.”

Masked and socially distanced gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday, or by appointment. More information is available at thomasreynolds.com.

— Gerry Fall