Four Ojai properties open to the public Nov. 12 and 13

FRED ROTHENBERG PHOTOS

B Hill Farm

The Ojai Holiday Home Tour returns Nov. 12 and 13 with four Ojai Valley homes that represent the eclectic and diverse home living of this charmed setting.

The weekend also includes its companion event, the Ojai Holiday Marketplace, at Libbey Park with 40-plus vendors.

Weekend hours of the self-guided home tour and marketplace are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ojai Holiday Home Tour and Marketplace is a benefit for the Ojai Music Festival and its BRAVO education and community program, which offers free music workshops for the Ojai Valley public schools and the community. Presented by the Ojai Festival Women’s Committee, this year’s treasured tradition will feature B Hill Farm, an elegant farmhouse and hobby farm in upper Ojai; Hacienda Moderna, an Italian-inspired home by architect Tom Meany; Casa de Indigo, a “downsizers dream”; and Downtown Casita, a cozy home that began life in 1952 as a Sears kit house.

Each home will be decorated with floral holiday inspirations ranging from Thanksgiving to Christmas.

The Holiday Marketplace will feature a collection of curated lifestyle and fashion items. Admission to the marketplace is free and open to the public. Advance tour tickets are $45 per person and available by calling 805-646-2053 or online at www.ojaifestival.org. Participating ticket outlets are Attitude Adjustment in Ojai and Fox Fine Jewelers in downtown Ventura.

A group discount is available for six or more people. Organizers request no cameras allowed on the tour or children under 12 years of age. Comfortable shoes are highly recommended (no high-heeled shoes allowed). Free shuttle service will be provided for one of the homes for the convenience of the patrons.

LEPERE STUDIO

Hacienda Moderna

Hacienda Moderna is a gorgeous hilltop home on three-plus acres buffered to make the world seem far away, yet it is close to downtown Ojai. Reminiscent of the 1925 era with a taste of Italy, Tom Meany’s architectural design exhibits integrity as seen in its solid beams, arched doorways, detailed tile work and more.

The holiday decor is by Hearth Homes Interiors and Ojai Blooms, and the original interior design is by Shand Design.

For those who are thinking of downsizing, Casa de Indigo is an inspiration. This gem of a manufactured home may be compact, but it is teeming with mementos that express the stories of a full, dynamic life.

The homeowner’s collection captures highlights of her myriad adventures — from her elegantly displayed Japanese kimono to her autographed poster of Jimi Hendrix.

The floral holiday decor is by Stacey Morris of Blooming Ruby’s.

B Hill Farm, a traditional Ojai Farmhouse, is a rustic and elegant space, from double Dutch doors in the kitchen and a wrap-around front porch to delightful painted floors in the foyer.

The “hobby farm” is complete with orchards, vineyards, vegetable and herb gardens, chickens and a horse ring on 11 acres.

The floral holiday decor is by Eileen Cavanaugh of Palomar Farm.

Downtown Casita began life in 1952 as a Sears kit house. The current owners have completely transformed it into a sweet sanctuary for family and friends, adding artistic details while still honoring the original design. Inspired by aspects of the Ojai Arcade and Balboa Park, it features meticulous attention to architectural details including RTK tile accents and beamed ceilings.

Lynn Malone designed the floral holiday decor.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com