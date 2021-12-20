Holiday magic graces Goleta

Famous characters stand out in Christmas decorations at homes

“Star Wars” themed decorations grace the 400 block of Evonshire Avenue in Goleta.

This is the second part in a News-Press series on Christmas decorations

The Force is with a Goleta resident.

That’s clear with a detailed “Star Wars” display that graces a home on Evonshire Avenue, which is an example of how Goleta residents are embracing Christmas with special decorations.

Elsewhere in the city, Christmas decorations varied from the characters of the “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Linus from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” All three are animated classics that aired during the 1960s on CBS.



At left, reindeer exploring Goleta cross in the 4800 block of Payton Street. At right, a hungry polar bear visits the 5700 block of Cathedral Oaks Road in Goleta.



At left, holiday decor is found in Goleta’s 300 block of North La Patera Lane. At right, all signs point to Christmas in the 300 block of North La Patera Lane in Goleta.

In fact, “The Grinch” was directed by none other than Chuck Jones of “Bugs Bunny” fame. (Mr. Jones was known for a style so distinctive that if you could tell by looking at any of his programs, that it was directed by Mr. Jones. The facial expressions tended to be more dynamic than those in other animated productions.)

And the narrator was Boris Karlof of “Frankenstein” fame, who had a unforgettable voice.

No wonder a Goleta resident wanted to feature the “Grinch” characters.



At left, characters from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” the animated 1964 CBS special, visit Goleta and stop by the corner of San Mateo Avenue and Calle Real. At right, Goleta boasts a variety of holiday decor.

Goleta homes also feature decorations not associated with any specific TV shows or movies. Standing out is a giant polar bear eager to eat a big candy cane.

Now that’s an animal with an appetite for the holidays!

