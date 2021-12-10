Holiday parade to grace Goleta on Saturday

The Goleta Holiday Parade is back.

The procession will go down Hollister Avenue from Orange Avenue to the Goleta Valley Community Center, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The popular Old Town Goleta tradition includes community organizations, schools, nonprofits, youth sports teams and more marching down the street.

The Goleta Lions Club is partnering with the city of Goleta and other community sponsors to present the parade, which was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

“We feel it is important to the citizens of the community for the recovery from the COVID debacle,” Ed Holdren, the parade chairman, told the News-Press in November. “People have enjoyed the parade in the past, and so we stepped up to continue it as a tradition for Old Town.”

The parade started five years ago, and it has impressed people such as Goleta City Council member Roger Aceves.

“Throughout the duration of my involvement as councilmember, I have rarely seen an event that warmed the hearts of all our community members as much as the Goleta Holiday Parade,” he said. “It is important to generate continued support for this event and keep spirits and cheer alive this Holiday season.”

For more information, go to goletaholidayparade.org.

