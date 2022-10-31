Holiday Pop-Up returns to Carpinteria

20 vendors included in Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival event

COURTESY PHOTOS

Jeweler Sharon Curtis will offer her stunning pieces at the Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival “Holiday Pop-Up” on Nov. 19.

The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival Holiday Pop-Up will make its return Nov. 19 at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature ocean-themed crafts and jewelry from more than 20 artists in an open-air market setting.

“We carefully curate our vendor list to ensure that this event represents the absolute best in ocean arts. Our artists channel their unique talents into diverse products that rely on high quality materials and skills honed over decades,” said Karen Clark, festival artistic director. “We are also selective based on price points — you will find something here for everyone on your list.”

Betsy Bothell’s unique art pieces will be among the many offerings at the Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival “Holiday Pop-Up” on Nov. 19.

“The little beach town is a perfect fit for our event,” said Louise Sciutto, festival board president. “Its charming shops and restaurants are all located just a few blocks from what is historically celebrated as the World’s Safest Beach.”

The pop-up market, a huge hit in downtown Carpinteria last year, will be followed by a similar event planned for Dec. 11 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival organizers have announced that the full festival will make its return in 2023. Set for Sept. 9-10 at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, the festival will feature dozens of vendors, workshops and displays of world-class sea glass collections.

