Holiday season announced at Disneyland

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
DISNEYLAND RESORT PHOTOS
The Disneyland Resort has announced its plans for its holiday season, set for Nov. 12 through Jan. 9. Returning to Disneyland are the Christmas Fantasy Parade, yuletide treats, special merchandise, seasonal decor and seasonal transformations of some attractions. Sleeping Beauty Castle will be transformed for the winter. Highlights at Disney California Adventure include a “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” Street Party and Route 66 on Cars Land. For more about Disneyland, see next week’s editions of the News-Press.
