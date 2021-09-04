Holiday season announced at Disneyland

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DISNEYLAND RESORT PHOTOSThe Disneyland Resort has announced its plans for its holiday season, set for Nov. 12 through Jan. 9. Returning to Disneyland are the Christmas Fantasy Parade, yuletide treats, special merchandise, seasonal decor and seasonal transformations of some attractions. Sleeping Beauty Castle will be transformed for the winter. Highlights at Disney California Adventure include a “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” Street Party and Route 66 on Cars Land. For more about Disneyland, see next week’s editions of the News-Press. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post SHOOK, Floyd Maurice, Jr. “Maurie” next post Six join Domestic Violence Solutions board Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.