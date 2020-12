KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A dog statue is dressed up as Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer in the 2000 block of Garden Street in Santa Barbara.



At left, a group takes a selfie in front of a house in the 7500 block of Carlisle Way in Goleta. At right, mannequins, dressed as a UPS delivery man and a nurse, greet passersby in the 400 block of West De la Guerra Street in Santa Barbara.



At left, a cow grazes at a home in the 3000 block of Paseo Del Descanso in Santa Barbara. At right, a motley of characters, including those from “Sesame Street” and Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo,” greets the neighborhood in the 4600 block of Puenta Plaza in Goleta.

A home is richly decorated in the 300 block of Paseo Del Descanso.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — in more than one way.

Everyone from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to snow men and “Sesame Street” characters are gracing well-decorated homes in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Here are a few of the houses with special exteriors. For more photos, see Friday’s and Saturday’s News-Press.

— Dave Mason