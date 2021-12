KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A nativity scene is on top of a home in the 1200 block of East Yanonali Street.



At left, a unicorn stands proudly in the 1500 block of De La Vina Street. At right, a winter wonderland brings magic to South Voluntario Street in Santa Barbara.



At left, people do some sight seeing in the 1500 block of Veronica Place in Santa Barbara. The News-Press previously printed photos of the decorations there, and you can find them at newspress.com/Christmas-spirit-in-santa-barbara. At right, a tree full of lights is in the 2800 block of Verde Vista Drive in Santa Barbara.

The Christmas spirit is shining bright through decorations and lights at Santa Barbara homes, where you can see everything from nativity scenes to reindeer and, no kidding, a unicorn.

Here are more views of local decor as the News-Press concludes its special Christmas series of photos.

And on that note …

Merry Christmas!

— Dave Mason