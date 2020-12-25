Residents become creative for Christmas

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Animals grace a home in the 1500 block of De la Vina Street in Santa Barbara



At left, Santa Claus, reindeer, unicorns and a pirate greet visitors in the 1500 block of Veronica Place in Santa Barbara. At right, a husky takes in the sights in the 1500 block of Veronica Place.

A swing chair and its supporting tree are decorated at a home in the 4600 block of Puente Plaza in Goleta.



At left, and right, Santa Claus looks out his window as the reindeer standby with presents in the 1500 block of De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara.



At left, candy canes and more bring Christmas cheer in the 4800 block of Ashton Street in Goleta. At right, the Hillside House on Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara crafted its own drive-through display of lights



At left, Nativity scenes include this one in the 5200 block of Calle Cristobal in Goleta. At right, a bicyclist rides decorated homes on Veronica Place in Santa Barbara.



At left, reindeer grace a home in the 7500 block of Carlisle Way in Goleta. At right, lights spell out “Merry Christmas” and “Happy New Year” in the 1800 block of Chino Street in Santa Barbara.

A house shines bright with the holiday spirit in the 1800 block of Chino Street in Santa Barbara.

You never know when a pirate will show up.

One actually got into the holiday spirit and joined Santa Claus, reindeer and, no kidding, unicorns in the 1500 block of Veronica Place in Santa Barbara.

They’re part of Christmas decorations gracing homes in Santa Barbara County.

News-Press photographer Kenneth Song found everything from Nativity scenes to snowmen and candy canes as he took pictures of the area’s transformation into the North Pole.

In fact, many homes became richly decorated and boosted the holiday spirit. It’s enough to make you say (drum roll, please) …

Merry Christmas!

