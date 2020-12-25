Residents become creative for Christmas
You never know when a pirate will show up.
One actually got into the holiday spirit and joined Santa Claus, reindeer and, no kidding, unicorns in the 1500 block of Veronica Place in Santa Barbara.
They’re part of Christmas decorations gracing homes in Santa Barbara County.
News-Press photographer Kenneth Song found everything from Nativity scenes to snowmen and candy canes as he took pictures of the area’s transformation into the North Pole.
In fact, many homes became richly decorated and boosted the holiday spirit. It’s enough to make you say (drum roll, please) …
Merry Christmas!
