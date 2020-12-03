Holiday Tree arrives on State Street

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

The traditional Holiday Tree arrived in the 1300 block of State Street Tuesday night.

A Santa Barbara tradition for more than 20 years arrived Tuesday night, just in time for the holiday season.

The 45-foot Holiday Tree was delivered to the 1300 block of State Street around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

As a product of the collaboration between Downtown Santa Barbara, the city of Santa Barbara, Public Works and city arborists, the tree was procured from a sustainable farm where they plant four trees for every one harvested.

“It just really brings some new annual holiday spirit, and it’s especially important this year, in this challenging year, to bring some really good energy, especially to the 1300 block,” Robin Elander, Downtown Santa Barbara’s executive director, told the News-Press.

Consumer Fire Products is a cosponsor of the tree, and Big Red Crane Company helped install it.

The Holiday Tree is part of efforts by Downtown Santa Barbara to revitalize the downtown core.

“We at Consumer Fire Products, Inc. are excited to continue our annual tradition of donating the Community Christmas Tree to Santa Barbara,” Irene Rhodes, the owner and CEO of CFPI, said in a statement. “Although we can’t gather together for the Annual Holiday Parade this year, we’re honored to be a part of bringing the community some much-needed joy. We wish everyone a safe and lovely holiday season.”

The Holiday Tree is part of an effort by Downtown Santa Barbara to bring life to that section of State Street.

The State Street Promenade Market comes to the 900 and 1000 blocks of State Street every Thursday from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees can shop from local vendors while enjoying festive lights.

Visit Santa Barbara also provided an online, locally made gift guide for Christmas shopping.

Residents can support local businesses this year by shopping at boutiques and other local shops for gifts for their loved ones.

While this Christmas season doesn’t look quite like its predecessors, some things never change, and the Holiday Tree will stand tall on State Street through it all, for everyone’s enjoyment.

