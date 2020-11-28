Holiday Tree set to arrive on State Street

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Downtown Holiday Tree will arrive and be placed in the 1300 block of State Street on Tuesday. Shown here is the Holiday Tree from 2017.

The Downtown Holiday Tree will arrive and be placed in the 1300 block of State Street on Tuesday.

The tree is being delivered from a sustainable farm that plants four trees for every one they sell. The presenting sponsor, Consumer Fire Products, Inc. is delivering the tree.

Downtown Santa Barbara is reminding residents to check out the Holiday Shopping Guide with a directory of downtown businesses. The guide is at www.downtownsb.org.

There’s also the State Street Promenade Market featuring local artisans, makers and businesses. The market runs from 3 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday from Dec. 3 to 17 in the 900 and 100 blocks of State Street.

Downtown Santa Barbara is also suggesting local residents buy gift cards, shop in person or online, dine out or order take out to support local businesses this holiday season.

Residents can also add local wine and beer to the holiday list, post about local purchases on social media and tag the business and take Small Business Saturday, planned for today, to stock up on gifts for the family.

Digital pop-up shopping events are also in December’s future, and details will soon be posted on Downtown Santa Barbara’s website, www.downtownsb.org.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com