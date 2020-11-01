Holidays in Your Car to be held at Ventura County Fairgrounds

The Ventura County Fairgrounds will host Holidays in Your Car from Nov. 22 through Jan. 2.

Billed as Southern California’s “Best and Brightest Drive-through Holiday Light Show,” the event features holiday-themed light displays that are intricately and painstakingly assembled by Santa’s team of Elves celebrating the most magical time of the year.

With some displays standing at over 40 feet in height, Holidays in Your Car also includes spectacular installations of projection mapping, a technique that involves high-end projectors casting computer-generated images onto sets, arches, and surfaces to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Tickets go on sale today, and for more information, please see Holidaysinyourcar.com

–Gerry Fall