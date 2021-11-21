HOLLEMS, Mary Louise Burlew Turner

Mary Louise Burlew was born in Huntington, West Virginia December 29, 1930, to Rena Bell Rose Burlew, and Jess Burlew.

Everyone who met Mary loved her, including her first husband Wheeler McKendree “Mack” Turner. They married in 1948 and eventually found their way to Southern California where Mack made his mark on the aerospace industry. They had five children, Sherry (Chris) Canfield, Beau (Barbara) Turner, David (Jacci) Turner, Bob (Tammy) Turner, and Teresa (Max) Selzer.

Mary was the consummate homemaker, enjoying cooking for her own children and most of their friends, who often became longterm residents of their home. After Mack’s death in 1996, Mary married Larry Hollems and inherited a new son, Lawerence (Diane) Hollems.

Her clan expanded to include grandchildren, Jason, Eric, Daniel, Parker, Evelyn, Amy, Rachel, Zach, Sarah, Micah, Taylor, Tess, Jason, Laurie, and Erik, plus many great- and great-great-grandchildren. At her passing, she was the matriarch of over fifty!

Mary’s life changed in 1978 when she decided to follow Jesus and became involved in her beloved church, Living Faith Church, where she found a wonderful faith community and was known as a woman of prayer and wisdom. She was known to pray for every member of her family every day.

She died surrounded by those she loved and entered into rest on November 12, 2021.

Services will be held on November 23, 2021, at Living Faith Church, 4597 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, we suggest you do what Mary would have done and make someone a warm meal to share in her honor.