Hollister Ave. striping project approved

Increased parking and bike lanes, as well as enhanced safety, are among the goals of the Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project.

The Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project is headed to the final design phase and will be in construction in early summer 2023.

At a special city council meeting held on Thursday, the Goleta City Council voted in favor of moving the project forward after hearing a presentation from city staff and testimony from community members. This meeting was the culmination of several city council meetings and a recent, well-attended workshop.

“Public Works is excited to move to the next phase of delivering this project. The project will meet several community goals such as increased parking and bike lanes. The project will also include several safety improvements,” Charlie Ebeling, Goleta Public Works Director, said in a press release.

The Project includes:

– One vehicle and bike lane in each direction;

– A non-traversable painted median;

– Back-in angled 90-minute parking along the north side of the street;

– Parallel 90-minute parking along the south side of the street;

– Pavement restoration;

– Traffic signal equipment and timing upgrades.

For more information on this project, visit: https://www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/public-works/hollister-ave-in-old-town-interim-striping-project.

