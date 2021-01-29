Hollister Avenue project approved

COURTESY PHOTO

Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta will now be turned into a two-lane roadway and have bike lanes added to it.

The Goleta City Council approved a new Capital Improvement Project to make Hollister Avenue in Old Town a “complete street.”

The Hollister Avenue Old Town Interim Striping Project, funded by $70,000 from the Measure A Fund balance, will reduce Hollister from four to two lanes in the Old Town corridor and add Class II bike lanes.

The goal of the project is to create safe, convenient and comfortable travel and access for community members of all ages and abilities, regardless of their mode of transportation.

This project was borne out of concern with the long timeline and lack of funding needed to construct the Hollister Avenue Complete Streets Corridor Project. That project will enhance safety, access and mobility for all road users on Hollister between Fairview Avenue and State Route 217.

The Interim Striping Project focuses on restriping Hollister in Old Town as a two-lane roadway with bike lanes and provides an opportunity to gauge the effectiveness and safety of the changes before more permanent improvements are constructed, such as sidewalk widening, new medians, landscaping and other beautification elements.

The Public Works Department will now begin the analysis and scoping to develop the conceptual design for the Interim Striping Project. Staff will then return to the council and present a scope, budget, timeline and conceptual design before moving into design and construction phases.

The city will also continue pursuing the Complete Streets Corridor Project improvements and look for additional funding opportunities.

